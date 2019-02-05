

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police seized a number of illegal items from a driver they caught speeding near Ottawa Street North.

After pulling the car over, police arrested the driver and seized an imitation firearm, cash, and a large supply of what they believe is meth and fentanyl.

The license plates of the vehicle were also discovered to be unauthorized.

The 27-year-old man from Kitchener is now facing several charges.