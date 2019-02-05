Featured
Drugs, cash, and imitation firearm seized in Kitchener traffic stop
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 10:29AM EST
Waterloo Regional Police seized a number of illegal items from a driver they caught speeding near Ottawa Street North.
After pulling the car over, police arrested the driver and seized an imitation firearm, cash, and a large supply of what they believe is meth and fentanyl.
The license plates of the vehicle were also discovered to be unauthorized.
The 27-year-old man from Kitchener is now facing several charges.