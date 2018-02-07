Featured
Drugs and guns seized; 2 people arrested
Drugs and guns were seized from a home in Kitchener on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (Waterloo Regional Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 4:22PM EST
Two Kitchener residents are facing charges after police executed a search warrant at a property in that city.
Waterloo Regional Police say it happened Friday, and resulted in a gun, ammunition, several imitation guns and other weapons being seized, as well as fentanyl, marijuana and prescription pills.
A 42-year-old man and a 27-year-old man are facing charges related to criminal and drug activity.
Police did not say where in Kitchener the search warrant was executed.