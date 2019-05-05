

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police arrested two men roughly 13 hours apart who both reportedly had over two-and-a-half times the legal blood alcohol limit while driving.

Police were first called to the east end of Guelph around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday. An intoxicated man had reportedly left a business in a vehicle.

Upon finding the vehicle, the man failed the breath sample test. The results allege he had three times the legal blood alcohol limit.

The 50-year-old man was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

Police were later called to the area of Victoria Road and Speedvale Avenue on Saturday around 4:20 a.m on reports of an impaired driver.

After location the vehicle and driver, police arrested a 20-year-old man for impaired driving.

The breath test alleges he had two-and-a-half times the legal blood alcohol limit.

Police investigation also alleges that the vehicle had been involved in a minor collision that the driver fled from.

The 20-year-old was further charged with failing to remain.