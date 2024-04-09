Driver takes off after crash on Highway 85: Police

A crash on Highway 85 southbound in Kitchener caused headaches for commuters Tuesday morning.

Waterloo regional police say a black sedan and a transport truck carrying diesel fuel collided near the Wellington Street exit around 7:50 a.m.

The driver of the sedan left before police arrived, Const. Chris Iden said in an email. Police have not said if they’re still looking for that driver.

No one was hurt, but fuel spilled onto the road. As of 12 p.m., Iden said proper environmental safety and cleaning measures had been completed.

As of 12:15 p.m., part of the highway is still closed.

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come.