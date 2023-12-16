Driver stopped in Waterloo going 216km/hr: OPP

A driver is facing stunt driving charges after allegedly being clocked by OPP going more than double the posted speed limit on a Waterloo highway.

Mississauga OPP charged the driver, who they say was going 216 km/hr on Highway 85 at University Avenue. The speed limit on that stretch of highway is 90 km/hr.

The driver was charged with stunt driving and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days. His license was also suspended for 30 days.