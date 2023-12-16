KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver stopped in Waterloo going 216km/hr: OPP

    A speedometer showing 216 km/hr. (X: @OPP_HSD) (Dec. 15, 2023) A speedometer showing 216 km/hr. (X: @OPP_HSD) (Dec. 15, 2023)

    A driver is facing stunt driving charges after allegedly being clocked by OPP going more than double the posted speed limit on a Waterloo highway.

    Mississauga OPP charged the driver, who they say was going 216 km/hr on Highway 85 at University Avenue. The speed limit on that stretch of highway is 90 km/hr.

    The driver was charged with stunt driving and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days. His license was also suspended for 30 days.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?

    As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News