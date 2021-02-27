KITCHENER -- A two-vehicle crash in North Dumfries has left one driver with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 2 p.m. on Saturday at Shouldice Side Road and Spragues Road.

Officials say the two cars collided at the intersection that is only controlled by a stop sign on Shouldice.

"There was an eastbound car travelling on Spragues Road and a white delivery van heading north on Shouldice Side Road," said Sgt. Bruce Sims with the Waterloo regional police traffic services unit. "It went through the intersection and resulted in a collision."

As a result of the crash, a 67-year-old man was taken to regional hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the van had minor injuries.

Ornge Air Ambulance says they were initially notified about the crash, but called off.

Both roads have been closed at Greenfield Road while the traffic services unit investigates the collision.