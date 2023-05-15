Driver on the wrong side of the road impaired by drugs: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested a 20-year-old man who they say was spotted driving on the wrong side of the road Saturday night.

Police say they received a call about someone driving erratically on Eramosa Road around 9:25 p.m.

Witnesses reported the driver was on wrong side of the road, cutting off other vehicles and crossing the median.

Officers found the vehicle stopped on a curb in a parking lot. Police say the driver had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. A bottle of pills and a grinder was seen in seen inside the car, police say.

The man was arrested and taken to the police station, where an officer with drug evaluation training determined his ability to drive was impaired by a drug, police say.

He’s charged with impaired driving and dangerous operation.