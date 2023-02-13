Driver of a stolen vehicle strikes police cruiser while trying to flee from police: WRPS

A 32-year-old Kitchener man is facing a long list of charges after police say he stole a vehicle and struck a police cruiser while trying to get away.

On Sunday Feb. 12, at around 9:15 a.m., police received reports of a Toyota RAV4 stolen from an address in Waterloo.

Shortly after, police received another call that a driver of a RAV4 was driving erratically, police said in a news release.

The stolen vehicle was found by police in a parking lot in the area of Erbsville Road and Erb Street in Waterloo.

As officers approached the vehicle, police said the driver fled the scene, striking a police cruiser, before speeding off.

The same vehicle was found by officers in Wilmot Township, where the driver was placed under arrest shortly after.

As a result, the driver was charged with the following offences:

Theft of motor vehicle

Failure to stop after an accident

Dangerous operation

Flight from police

Impaired operation

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Driving while prohibited

Possession of a controlled substance

Failure or refusal to comply with a demand

Breach of a judicial order

Possession of break-in instruments

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Possession of identity document

Possession of unmarked cigarettes

Police said the investigation is ongoing.