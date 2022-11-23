Driver nabbed going double the speed limit on Guelph road
The Guelph Police Service stopped a 20-year-old man who was allegedly going more than double the speed limit on Arkell Road.
In a tweet Wednesday morning, police said the driver was clocked going 117km/h in a 50km/h zone.
Police said the driver was stopped Tuesday night.
The driver was charged with stunt driving, police said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada 0-1 Belgium: Michy Batshuayi scores after early Alphonso Davies penalty miss
Canada were punished for missing their chances during their opening World Cup game as Michy Batshuayi scored to give Belgium a 1-0 lead at half-time. Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of the game following a handball offence. CTVNews.ca has updates.
'Bad humour' and early Emergencies Act chatter: What Justice Minister Lametti's commission testimony reveals
Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Wednesday, where he was questioned about his role in the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a summary of the highlights from the justice minister's testimony.
Canadian teen killed in Jerusalem twin blasts
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing a Canadian-Israeli teenager and injuring at least 18, in what police said were attacks by Palestinians.
Health minister calls Ontario child's 40-hour ER wait 'deeply disturbing' but says the issue is 'not new'
News of an Ontario child's 40-hour wait in the emergency room made its way to Queen’s Park Wednesday, but the health minister said the overwhelmed state of hospitals in the province is not a new phenomenon.
Virginia Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the country's second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.
Trump lesson on U.S. protectionism guides Canadian foreign policy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government learned a lesson when former U.S. President Donald Trump forced the renegotiation of the North American trade pact five years ago: never underestimate U.S. protectionism.
BREAKING | Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
Stowaway cat found in bag at JFK airport
Don't accuse the TSA of catnapping on the job. When an alert agent at New York's John F. Kennedy airport noticed tufts of orange fur poking out of a slightly unzipped suitcase, it gave him pause.
Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory
Employees at the world's biggest Apple iPhone factory were beaten and detained in protests over pay amid anti-virus controls, according to witnesses and videos on social media Wednesday, as tensions mount over Chinese efforts to combat a renewed rise in infections.
London
-
Canada 0-1 Belgium: Michy Batshuayi scores after early Alphonso Davies penalty miss
Canada were punished for missing their chances during their opening World Cup game as Michy Batshuayi scored to give Belgium a 1-0 lead at half-time. Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of the game following a handball offence. CTVNews.ca has updates.
-
Three drivers charged after driving on closed highway during storm
The snow squalls that paralyzed midwestern Ontario over the weekend kept OPP very busy, and now they’re offering drivers some needed advice on winter driving after responding to more than 36 traffic calls and laying several charges.
-
Council to consider renaming Paul Haggis Park
A political push is underway at city hall to strip Paul Haggis’ named from a park in south London. Earlier this month, the Oscar winner was found liable in a U.S. civil trial and ordered to pay $10-million in damages to a woman who accused him of rape.
Windsor
-
‘We’re leading the way here in Windsor’: New addictions program tailored to the 2SLGBTQ+ community
Whether because of discrimination, or stigma members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community use substances as at a rate two to four times higher than the general population.
-
Construction on new acute care hospital slated to begin in 2026
The new Windsor/Essex Acute Care hospital may see shovels in the ground nearly a year earlier than anticipated, according to a recent update from Infrastructure Ontario.
-
Suspect sought after $25,000 stolen from three Windsor banks
Windsor police are asking for help identifying a suspect after a $25,000 bank fraud report.
Barrie
-
Brampton man charged in Bradford crash that killed two seniors
Police charged a Brampton, Ont. man with two counts of dangerous operation causing death in connection with a collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury in July.
-
New Wasaga Beach casino opens to eager gamblers
Eager gamblers flocked to the new casino in Wasaga Beach for the opening day.
-
Police remind motorists to renew licence plate stickers
Licence plate stickers are a thing of the past, but police want motorists to know they still need to renew their licence plates.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury teacher faces hearing related to inappropriate messages sent to five students
A high school teacher working for the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is facing a disciplinary hearing next month over social media messages he sent to five female students.
-
Judge dismisses appeal from man caught smuggling illegal migrants at Sault border crossing
A judge has dismissed an appeal from a man found guilty of trying to smuggle himself and three other people into Canada at the border at Sault Ste. Marie.
-
One person dead following fire in south end of Sudbury
One person has died following an early morning fire in Greater Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Canada 0-1 Belgium: Michy Batshuayi scores after early Alphonso Davies penalty miss
Canada were punished for missing their chances during their opening World Cup game as Michy Batshuayi scored to give Belgium a 1-0 lead at half-time. Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of the game following a handball offence. CTVNews.ca has updates.
-
Eastern Ontario great-grandmother, 83, wins $60M Lotto Max jackpot
When Vera Page realized she had won the Lotto Max $60 million grand prize, she had a difficult time convincing herself she hit the jackpot.
-
Protest held after police break up homeless encampment on Rideau Street
A group of homeless residents held a protest on Rideau Street on Tuesday, calling on the city for more housing after they say police removed their encampment and belongings from a busy downtown street outside the capital's biggest mall.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
Health minister calls Ontario child's 40-hour ER wait 'deeply disturbing' but says the issue is 'not new'
News of an Ontario child's 40-hour wait in the emergency room made its way to Queen’s Park Wednesday, but the health minister said the overwhelmed state of hospitals in the province is not a new phenomenon.
-
Toronto watches Canada's first World Cup match in 36 years
Canada’s men’s national soccer team is facing off against powerhouse Belgium in the first World Cup game for Canada in almost 40 years.
Montreal
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a woman's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jury to deliver verdict Wednesday afternoon in Harold LeBel sexual assault trial
The jury in the Harold LeBel sexual assault trial says it will be ready to deliver its verdict at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Overcrowding delays plan to eliminate overflow beds at Lakeshore Hospital ER
A formal plan to eliminate the use of overflow beds in Lakeshore Hospital's emergency room — a practice deemed unsafe by the government — has been significantly delayed because the ER is just too crowded with patients, CTV News has learned.
Atlantic
-
Moncton man charged with first-degree murder after missing man found dead
A man reported missing in Moncton, N.B., last week has been found dead and another man has been charged with murder in connection with the case.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry: RCMP union calls for more resources
The group that represents almost 20,000 regular members of the RCMP has submitted a list of 28 recommendations to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
-
'Time for change is now': Calls for urgent action on Nova Scotia ER understaffing
Nova Scotia's emergency health system needs immediate change to address overcrowding and staffing shortages, the deputy minister of health said Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Fraud charges laid over missing funds from Manitoba charity fishing event
Two people are facing theft and fraud-related charges due to missing funds from an ice-fishing charity event that took place in Manitoba in February 2021.
-
Have you seen this man? Manitoba RCMP looking for suspect in two bank robberies
The Manitoba RCMP is looking to identify a suspect believed to be involved in two recent bank robberies.
-
Man found in medical distress dies; police need help identifying him
A man who was found one month ago in medical distress has died. Winnipeg police have not been able to identify him and are asking the public for help.
Calgary
-
Calgarians gather to cheer Canada's World Cup return
For the first time in 36 years, Canada is represented at the World Cup and many Calgarians made sure they had a prime spot to take in the action.
-
Canada 0-1 Belgium: Michy Batshuayi scores after early Alphonso Davies penalty miss
Canada were punished for missing their chances during their opening World Cup game as Michy Batshuayi scored to give Belgium a 1-0 lead at half-time. Alphonso Davies missed a penalty in the early stages of the game following a handball offence. CTVNews.ca has updates.
-
Diagnosed with cancer at age 4, survivor encourages donations to Alberta Kids Cancer Care
Sofia Hirani was just four-years-old when she was diagnosed with a highly aggressive form of brain cancer, but after several years of treatments, she is using her voice as a beacon of hope for other sick children.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's tactic of doling out cash fuels inflation rather than easing it: economists
Provinces peppering the public with cash to deal with soaring prices compounds inflation rather than easing it, economists say. They say the tactic used by Alberta this week and B.C. and Quebec earlier this year fails to quell inflation because having extra money means people will continue spending and demand for products and service will stay high, keeping decades-high inflation from budging.
-
Federal Liberal cabinet minister from Alberta concerned with proposed sovereignty act
A federal Liberal cabinet minister from Alberta says he's concerned that Premier Danielle Smith is moving forward with her proposed sovereignty act.
-
'I'm just ready': Oilers' Campbell good to go after 'freak' broken nose incident, 12-day reset
A broken nose is not stopping Jack Campbell from wanting to get back into the net for the Edmonton Oilers.
Vancouver
-
Girl hit in face with firework near Surrey RCMP detachment
A youth in Surrey is recovering from minor injuries after being hit in the face by a firework early Sunday morning, prompting Mounties to investigate.
-
'I'm at the mercy of a failing health-care system': B.C. cancer patient faces 6-month wait for biopsy
After testing positive for a gene that puts her at high risk for breast cancer, coupled with her family’s medical history, Jannelle Chemko says it’s not a matter of if she’ll get the disease, but when.
-
Low but increased risk of myocarditis after 2nd Moderna COVID-19 shot, B.C. study finds
A Canadian study suggests cases of heart muscle inflammation related to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are rare but higher than expected among young men who got a second dose of Moderna compared with those who were administered Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine.