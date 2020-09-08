KITCHENER -- Police have identified the victim of a fatal garbage truck rollover in Mapleton Township.

Officers were called to the crash on Side Road 15 at Concession 14 around 3:50 p.m. Officials said that the collision involved a "commercial motor vehicle." In a news release issued on Wednesday, clarified that it was a garbage truck.

UPDATE #WellingtonOPP on scene of a single vehicle fatal rollover collision. Lone occupant pronounced deceased at scene. Witnesses are asked to call #OPP 1-888-310-1122^km https://t.co/y96elQqZ8A pic.twitter.com/ukuLua0fKB — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 8, 2020

According to police, the truck was northbound when it left the road and rolled onto its side in the ditch.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have since identified the victim as 47-year-old Gregory Lautenschlager of Kitchener.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash, and police said Wednesday that they are still investigating.

The roads in the area were closed while police investigated but have since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the OPP.