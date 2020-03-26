Driver facing impaired charges after swerving to avoid deer, crashing into ditch: OPP
Published Thursday, March 26, 2020 3:01PM EDT
Buck deer seen on a highway. (Shutterstock)
KITCHENER -- Provincial Police have charged a man with impaired driving after they say he swerved to dodge a deer and crashed into a ditch.
Norfolk County OPP responded to a single-vehicle crash at Thompson Road East in Townsend around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The driver was heading westbound and left the roadway into a ditch to avoid a collision with a deer, according to officials. No injuries were reported.
The 32-year-old man fromNorfolk County has been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired with blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.
He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
