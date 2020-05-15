KITCHENER -- A driver of a tractor trailer was able to escape a rollover collision on a rural road with no injuries.

Haldimand County OPP were called to the single-vehicle crash on Haldimand Road 32 in Canfield around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The investigation from police determined the transport truck was heading south when it went onto the gravel shoulder. The trailer reportedly jackknifed as the driver tried to return to the lane, struck a hydro pole, and rolled over into the opposite ditch.

The road was closed between Highway 3 and Concession 1 Road South overnight and through Thursday for an investigation, repairs, and cleanup.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact OPP.