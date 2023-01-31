Driver charged in crash that killed Galt Country Club GM

A driver has been charged in a fatal crash that killed a long-standing member of Cambridge's golf community.

Brian Jolley, 47, was identified as the motorcyclist killed in the two-vehicle crash on Sept. 20 of last year.

Police say The Galt Country Club GM's motorcycle collided with a sedan at the intersection of Hwy. 6 and Wellington Road 38.

Rosalind Ferneyhough, 80, of Guelph has been charged with careless driving causing death.

Frneyhough will appear in a Guelph court at a later date.