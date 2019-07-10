Featured
Driver charged for allegedly using case of beer as child's booster seat
Police say this case of beer was being used as a booster seat for a two year old. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 3:03PM EDT
A driver has been charged after allegedly using a case of beer as a booster seat for a child in the car.
It happened in North Perth.
Provincial police say the two-year-old child who was involved was not injured.
Though it may have technically boosted the child, the driver, who is from the Township of Wellington North, was charged with failing to ensure a child is properly seat-belted.
It also appears that the child had been seated in the front seat of the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was not identified.
Children under 40 lbs need a child seat, while those under 80 lbs and under eight years old require a booster seat.