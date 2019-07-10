

CTV Kitchener





A driver has been charged after allegedly using a case of beer as a booster seat for a child in the car.

It happened in North Perth.

Provincial police say the two-year-old child who was involved was not injured.

Though it may have technically boosted the child, the driver, who is from the Township of Wellington North, was charged with failing to ensure a child is properly seat-belted.

It also appears that the child had been seated in the front seat of the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was not identified.

Children under 40 lbs need a child seat, while those under 80 lbs and under eight years old require a booster seat.