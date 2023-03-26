Driver charged after rollover near Rim Park in Waterloo

An 83-year-old woman from Waterloo has been charged with careless driving after she struck a median light post, flipping her car onto its roof.

Waterloo regional police say it happened around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday in the area of University Avenue East and Millennium Boulevard.

Police say the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedics.

She’s been charged with careless driving.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they’re asking anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact them.