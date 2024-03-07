Driver charged after one person airlifted to hospital following crash on Highway 8

One person was airlifted to hospital Thursday night after what is believed to be a road rage incident in New Hamburg.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they were called to crash between a motorcycle and car at Highway 8 and Nafziger Road around 5:30 p.m.

In a post on social media, OPP sergeant Kerry Schmidt said witnesses reported seeing a motorcycle speeding through traffic along the highway.

“There was an interaction between that motorcycle rider and another passenger vehicle. As a result of that interaction there was a contact and a collision between the car and the motorcycle just west of Nafziger Road,” he said in a video posted to X.

Ornge confirmed a man in his 20s was transported to Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries.

Schmidt said the man’s injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening on Friday morning.

He said the driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and other related offences.

He added additional charges are pending.

Anyone with more information or dash camera footage is encouraged to contact the OPP.

Road closed sign at Highway 8 and Nafziger Road in New Hamburg. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)