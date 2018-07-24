

CTV Kitchener





A truck driver has been charged after a two-vehicle collision in Wellington County on Thursday.

It happened on Wellington Road 7, between Salem and Alma around 1:30 p.m. on July 19.

Through investigation, Wellington County OPP determined that the tractor trailer which was southbound collided with another southbound vehicle.

The passenger vehicle was waiting to pass through a single lane of highway that was under construction.

A 48-year-old woman from the Town of Minto was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

29-year-old Jarrett Jose Medeiros of St. Thomas was charged with careless driving as a result of the crash.

He is due in court in Guelph on September 5.