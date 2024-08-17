KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver charged after allegedly rear-ending a police cruiser in Kitchener

    wrps waterloo regional police generic
    

    A Kitchener driver has been charged after Waterloo Regional Police said one of their vehicles was rear-ended on Friday.

    Police were helping to direct traffic as part of a road construction project on Fairway Road South in Kitchener when they said the driver of a white Honda rear-ended a parked police cruiser that had its lights flashing.

    Officers determined the driver was impaired and arrested him.

    A 32-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with operation while impaired, dangerous operations and driving without insurance.

    The officer received minor injuries.

