Driver charged after allegedly rear-ending a police cruiser in Kitchener

A Kitchener driver has been charged after Waterloo Regional Police said one of their vehicles was rear-ended on Friday.

Police were helping to direct traffic as part of a road construction project on Fairway Road South in Kitchener when they said the driver of a white Honda rear-ended a parked police cruiser that had its lights flashing.

Officers determined the driver was impaired and arrested him.

A 32-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with operation while impaired, dangerous operations and driving without insurance.

The officer received minor injuries.