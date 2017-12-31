

CTV Kitchener





A wrong turn caused a lot of confusion Sunday morning in downtown Toronto.

During the night someone drove an SUV into the streetcar tunnel at Spadina Avenue and Queen’s Quay and got stuck on the tracks.

Police say the vehicle was a rental and the driver removed the license plates before abandoning it.

Streetcars heading towards Union Station had to be turned back.

The SUV was towed out of the tunnel around noon.

Officials say this isn’t the first time a vehicle has ended up in the tunnel despite warning signs.