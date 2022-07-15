Downtown Kitchener fire considered suspicious

Waterloo regional police say a downtown Kitchener fire that sent one person to hospital is being investigated as suspicious.

In a media release, police said they got a call about a shed fire in the area of Victoria and Weber Streets around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

The Kitchener Fire Department arrived and extinguished the flames as they spread to a nearby home.

The house was evacuated and one male was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the fire, police said.

Victoria Street was blocked off for several hours between Weber Street to Water Street Thursday night. Grand River Transit put in place emergency detours for buses that use the street.

Police said the cause of the fire is considered suspicious and the investigation is ongoing. They’re asking anyone with information to contact them.