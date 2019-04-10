Featured
Downtown Kitchener bank robbed at gunpoint, police say
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 4:22PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 11, 2019 10:44AM EDT
Regional police are investigating an armed robbery at a downtown bank.
Police responded to the CIBC on King Street East in Kitchener just before 4 p.m.
A man reportedly entered the bank with a gun and demanded money.
Police confirmed that the suspect fled on foot, leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.
On Thursday, police released a photo of a suspect captured on surveillance video.
He's described as slim, standing about 5' 6" and wearing red pants and a black jacket.
While the vestibule to the instant tellers remained unlocked, the bank itself closed for the afternoon.
"We are temporarily closed. We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you," a sign on the door read.
The block of Queen Street South next to the bank was closed, but business owners nearby say it's unrelated to the robbery.