Regional police are investigating an armed robbery at a downtown bank.

Police responded to the CIBC on King Street East in Kitchener just before 4 p.m.

A man reportedly entered the bank with a gun and demanded money.

Police confirmed that the suspect fled on foot, leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Thursday, police released a photo of a suspect captured on surveillance video.

He's described as slim, standing about 5' 6" and wearing red pants and a black jacket.

While the vestibule to the instant tellers remained unlocked, the bank itself closed for the afternoon.

"We are temporarily closed. We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you," a sign on the door read.

The block of Queen Street South next to the bank was closed, but business owners nearby say it's unrelated to the robbery.