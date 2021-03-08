KITCHENER -- Like so many other organizations, the Guelph Youth Music Centre (GYMC) is facing some tough decisions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to its website, the organization is facing a $100,000 deficit and is in "urgent need of support" for its music, dance and arts program.

An average of 2,200 kids use GYMC programs each week, the website said, while nearly 6,000 people participate in its programs and other renters' programs.

The organization said that an unnamed donor has offered to match donations up to $50,000 to help fund these programs.

"The GYMC is so important to so many in this community," said executive Director Gabriella Currie-Ziegler.

"We are very grateful for the support during these hard times and thrilled to share the matching challenge program offered because of a major donor."

The organization said its programs include all kinds of art education and recreation, including music, fine art, dance and support for kids with special needs.

GYMC runs over 30 diverse art programs and puts on 75 concerts, recitals, performances and special events.