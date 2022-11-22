'Don’t get too caught up': Expert offers shopping advice ahead of Black Friday
The biggest shopping season is fast approaching, and with Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales being advertised, a marketing professor is warning shoppers, the deals may not be the best bang for your buck.
One person told CTV News on Tuesday they usually stick to online shopping.
Another person said they haven’t done their Christmas shopping yet as Black Friday is the best day to go Christmas shopping.
Brad Davis, an associate marketing professor at the University of Waterloo said “don’t get too caught up in these sales.” He called Black Friday and Cyber Monday “manufactured events” that marketing agencies created to get into people’s heads.
“That’s where you can get into trouble is those impulse purchases,” Davis said. “Where we see 50 per cent off, and we go, ‘I have to have three or four of them.' That’s when we stray into an area where we really don’t have much of an idea of what the regular price is.”
He recommends knowing what the regular prices are before purchasing. He also said shoppers shouldn’t always fall for what’s known as the “law of scarcity.”
“Often the consumer puts the price calculation on hold a little bit in terms of, ‘I am hedging a little bit, I may not get another chance, who knows when this will be back in stock,”’ he said.
Davis said if you’re travelling to the United States for deals, it’s important to factor in the time and the price of gas.
Canada’s Border Services Agency said it’s important to know the personal exemption laws.
For example, if you’re buying a television in the States for $500, border services estimate it will cost an additional $65 to $100 to enter back into Canada.
Davis said not to rush into making any big financial decisions, and if you do plan on heading to the malls on Black Friday, to not go shopping alone.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No reports of Chinese interference in Canadian election, chief electoral officer says
Elections Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault told MPs on Tuesday that he has not received any reports about China interfering in the 2019 federal election.
'Utter and total mayhem': Key moments from Mendicino's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Tuesday, testifying about his involvement in the federal government's handling of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a rundown of some of the notable takeaways from Mendicino's testimony.
Assault-style firearm definition draws applause from gun-control group, ire of Tories
The Liberal government prompted applause and anger on Tuesday by proposing an evergreen definition of a prohibited assault-style firearm for inclusion in gun-control legislation being studied by a House of Commons committee.
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
'Irresponsible populist nonsense': Addictions minister calls out Poilievre over drug policy
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Caroyln Bennett says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments about safe drug consumptions sites are "irresponsible" and "misguided."
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
All you need to know ahead of Canada's first World Cup game in 36 years against Belgium
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the biggest stage in professional soccer, the FIFA Men’s World Cup. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the monumental game on Wednesday.
Long COVID could change your brain, researchers say
New research has indicated that COVID-19 may be correlated with lasting changes in the human brain, even months after recovery.
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
London
-
Head-on collision near Tillsonburg sends one to LHSC trauma unit
An early afternoon head-on collision near Tillsonburg, Ont. sent two people to hospital, with one taken by air ambulance to the Victoria Hospital trauma unit in London, Ont.
-
Teen girl charged after stabbing incident at downtown London high school: Police
A 15-year-old girl has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident that occurred at H.B. Beal Secondary School on Monday, London police said.
-
Ontario education workers to decide by Dec. 5 to accept government deal
Ontario education support workers will have until early December to decide whether or not to accept a new contract with the provincial government.
Windsor
-
‘We lost our whole lives there’ Family of 13 in need of donations after devastating Dresden, Ont. fire
A large family in Chatham-Kent is in need of donations following a house fire that destroyed everything in their home earlier this week.
-
22-year-old man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run crash: Windsor police
Windsor police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash.
-
Ontario education workers to decide by Dec. 5 to accept government deal
Ontario education support workers will have until early December to decide whether or not to accept a new contract with the provincial government.
Barrie
-
Vehicle crashes into building in Thornton
Provincial police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in Thornton.
-
Missing Orangeville woman found dead
An Orangeville woman who was reported missing on Monday has been found dead.
-
City of Barrie to take legal action over leaf collection delays
The City of Barrie is now seeking legal action against Waste Connections.
Northern Ontario
-
Man dropped off at Sudbury hospital clinging to life with gunshot wounds
Police in Greater Sudbury are dealing with a mystery after a gunshot victim was dropped off at Health Sciences North late Monday evening.
-
Police ID two seniors found dead after fire in Sturgeon Falls
The Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has identified the remains of two deceased people located following a fire in West Nipissing on Nov. 2.
-
Sudbury chocolatier avoids disaster with help from her friends
A recent flood at Huckleberries Chocolatiers in Sudbury came at the worst possible time: the busy Christmas shopping season.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa school board meeting to discuss mask mandate disrupted by opponents
A special board meeting of Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees was interrupted Tuesday evening when people opposed to a proposal to reinstate a mask mandate disrupted the meeting.
-
Flu positivity in Ottawa jumps above 20 per cent: OPH
Ottawa Public Health is reporting a major jump in the testing positivity for influenza in the city.
-
Tenants in Russell, Ont. worry sharp rent increases will force them to move
Tenants of a Russell, Ont. building were shocked to learn the sharp increase to their rent is allowed because of an exception announced by the Ontario government in 2018.
Toronto
-
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
-
Four people killed in head-on collision near Peterborough, Ont.
Four people are dead after a head-on collision near Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Leaking sewage in Hamilton Harbour went undetected for 26 years
The cause of the leak comes from a hole in a combined sewage pipe, the city says, and as a result, 50 or so Hamilton residences have been flushing directly into a storm sewer leading into the harbour.
Montreal
-
Lead in drinking water at some Quebec schools still exceeds Health Canada guideline
About a year after the Quebec government released a report on the levels of lead in the drinking water in schools, some school boards have yet to make all the necessary repairs.
-
Man facing murder charge in death of 75-year-old man, say Montreal police
Montreal police say a man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 75-year-old man last month in the city's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.
-
Last-minute deal to save Montreal bocce club falls through, but seniors say 'we’re not giving up'
Seniors in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough say they’re disappointed after a last-minute offer to save their bocce club fell through, leaving the future of the centre up in the air.
Atlantic
-
Federal consumer carbon price to expand to three Atlantic provinces next summer
Three Atlantic provinces will be subject to the federal consumer carbon price next summer, with their residents getting the quarterly rebate cheques meant to prevent households from being worse off financially as a result of the program.
-
Moncton's homeless community, residents react after man found dead outside Moncton City Hall
Codiac Regional RCMP says the body of a man with no fixed address was found inside a public washroom steps from Moncton City Hall just after midnight Tuesday.
-
Homicide rate dropped in the Maritimes in 2021, but gang-related killings increased: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show the homicide rate decreased in all three Maritime provinces in 2021, but gang-related killings increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
Plow operator training on accessibility undergoing review and update to improve service, City of Winnipeg says
The City of Winnipeg has announced crews will plow residential streets after complaints and concerns piled up following a recent snowfall and some hope accessibility will play a bigger role in snow clearing going forward.
-
Winnipeg Children’s Hospital seeing 'unprecedented' number of patients
The Winnipeg Children’s Hospital is seeing an “unprecedented” number of patients coming to the emergency department for this time of year, according to the section head of pediatric medicine at the facility.
-
Manitoba man who rammed truck into Rideau Hall approved for day parole
A Manitoba man who armed himself and rammed a gate at Rideau Hall to confront Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been granted day parole.
Calgary
-
Smith announces affordability measures including cheques, tax holiday, utility rebates
Alberta's premier is dipping into the province's surplus to help people struggling with the rising cost of living with rebates, tax breaks and cheques bound for families, seniors and people with disabilities.
-
'Reversing their own bad decisions': Alberta Opposition reacts to Smith's address
Premier Danielle Smith took to the airwaves Tuesday evening, offering financial supports to Albertans to help them get through the next six months.
-
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
Edmonton
-
Smith announces affordability measures including cheques, tax holiday, utility rebates
Alberta's premier is dipping into the province's surplus to help people struggling with the rising cost of living with rebates, tax breaks and cheques bound for families, seniors and people with disabilities.
-
'Reversing their own bad decisions': Alberta Opposition reacts to Smith's address
Premier Danielle Smith took to the airwaves Tuesday evening, offering financial supports to Albertans to help them get through the next six months.
-
Man who admitted to murdering woman, toddler in western Alberta sentenced to life in prison
Those close to a young Alberta woman and her baby who were murdered by their next-door neighbour say they are now scared of strangers and out-of-the-blue phone calls, which remind them of the day of their loved ones' deaths.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 18-year-old dies after stabbing in Surrey high school parking lot
A teenager has died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Surrey high school Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Transit stations, highway closed by police incidents in Metro Vancouver
Coquitlam RCMP say they were responding to a "major police incident" with "multiple crime scenes" Tuesday evening, as emergency responses shut down two SkyTrain stations and a major highway.
-
Vancouver morning radio host has heart attack, emergency surgery at age 43
Jack FM morning show host Drex suffered a heart attack just hours after discussing often-ignored men’s health issues on his radio program.