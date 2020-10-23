KITCHENER -- Just because you play on the same team doesn't mean you can hang out before and after the game.

That was among Region of Waterloo Public Health's guidance for sports teams who are trying navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a media briefing on Friday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said that organized sports settings have seen a rise in cases over the past few weeks around Ontario. That prompted her to provide a few points of guidance to those playing sports.

She encouraged people not to hang out before or after gameplay without maintaining physical distancing.

"It's often in the pre- and post-play settings where spread among players and families have been reported," she said during Friday's online briefing.

She also recommended that people avoid carpooling, or, if necessary, to carpool with windows open and masks on.

Dr. Wang also advised that people not share equipment or gear, that they only play for one team, and that they play outside when possible.

As with any situation, she also recommended that people only have close contact with others in their households, wash their hands frequently, wear masks and maintain physical distancing.