The Waterloo Regional District School Board has approved the 2019-2020 budget.

Despite changes in funding from the provincial government, the school board says they are able to reach a balanced budget of $775.5 million.

According to the trustee chair, it took a great deal of hard work to find a way around the new funding model and offer an appropriate budget.

”We are facing funding challenges this year, and in the years to come, but the trustees of the Waterloo Region District School Board are committed to providing quality public education to our students and families in Waterloo Region.” Said Jayne Herring, Chairperson of WRDSB Trustees.

The capital budget for the upcoming school year is $57.2 million.

The school board did see an increase in funding for the School Condition Improvement grant aimed at revitalizing and renewing older buildings that have passed their useful lifespan.

That grant now sits at $23.2 million an increase of $8.8 million.