CAMBRIDGE -- The former Preston Springs Hotel is nearly history as crews work to tear down the last remains of the once-famous landmark.

Demolition entered its fifth day on Monday and has raised several questions in the community around the timing of events. The order to demolish the historic hotel was given on Christmas Eve, a fact that has raised many eyebrows in the community.

After years of debate on what to do about the building, the decision to demolish was ultimately made by the city's chief building official, Dennis Purcell, not by council.

Purcell said at the time that, due to the deterioration of the building, it was a threat to public safety and at risk of collapse.

"Unfortunately, it has now come to a point where the structure is unsound and a threat to public safety. Anyone entering the building, including emergency or fire officials, could be placed in peril. Frankly, this is not a risk I am willing to take," he said at the time.

A week later, on the morning of New Year's Eve, work began.

The Cambridge chapter of the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario has questions for the city, including what made the situation so urgent on Christmas Eve that the order had to be signed that day.

But in its initial news release announcing the order, the city noted that two independent firms in the past had determined that the building was "in poor condition which will lead to structural failure."

Purcell said in an interview on Monday that there was nothing nefarious about the timing of the events surrounding the hotel's demolition.

In a statement, Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry acknowledged that the the order superseded any decision that would have been made by council, anyway.

"Personally, I will mourn the loss of this historic structure and it represents the end of an era in Preston," the statement read in part.

"However, as we look forward, I am committed to working on ways to pay tribute to the legacy of Preston Springs and on future plans for the site to invigorate new life into the community."