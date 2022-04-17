Thanks to Canadians reportedly tipping more this year than in years past, some local restaurants are hopeful they can rebound from pandemic restrictions.

Digital company Square says servers have pocketed larger tips in the first quarter of 2022, something Waterloo server Katie Shantz hopes will carry into the busy Easter weekend at Solé Restaurant and Wine Bar.

"You get a lot of people that don't usually dine out that come at Easter time," she said.

Customers from across Canada have been enjoying a return to indoor dining, which Square representative Mike MacLennan says they are showing an appreciation for.

"Canadians are spending more money in general with local businesses during the pandemic and really finding those businesses in their neighbourhood that they want to support," he said.

According to the recent study from Square, Canadians were more generous with tipping servers and other business from January to March of this year.

"When I was ordering food from an app I would tip a little more," one resident said.

Ontarians offered an average 18 per cent gratuity, according to the study, which is more than a dollar above the pre-pandemic standards.

"I tip a little better," said another resident. "Most of the servers are students."

The survey found Canadians are more likely to put their money into local businesses rather than big name chains.

"We're definitely seeing a lot of empathy," said MacLennan.

At Solé, servers say tips haven't been as significant as what they were when indoor restrictions first lifted earlier this year, but customers are making more of an effort to support servers whenever they can.

"Fifteen per cent is still fairly normal, maybe 18 per cent," said Shantz. "There's also more people going out to dine than there were before."

Customers say they're more likely to dine out as the weather gets warmer for dinner on a patio.