

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Norfolk County OPP say a man has been pronounced dead after his body was pulled from Lake Erie Friday evening.

The man was reported missing by friends around 8:47 a.m. Friday when they were unable to locate him after spending a night at a cottage on Millionaire’s Island in Long Point.

The OPP marine unit, aviation services, the search and recovery unit and first responders assisted in the search.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening the body of a man was located in Lake Erie. He was pronounced dead on the shoreline.

On Sunday, police identified him as 20-year-old Alexander Schweitzer of Norfolk County.

A post mortem was done in Hamilton on Saturday and police say the death is not being treated as suspicious because no foul play is suspected..