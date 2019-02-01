

CTV Kitchener





The deal to sell Erwin Hymer Group to American RV giant Thor Industries has finalized without local operations.

Thor says it took $205 million off the original offer price of $2.5 billion.

The deal makes Thor Industries the world’s biggest maker of RVs.

As for the Kitchener and Cambridge operations, there was no word from Erwin Hymer’s North American management.

Employees say they’re continuing to do inventory on existing stock, but they are not building vehicles.