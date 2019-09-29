

CTV Kitchener





Don’t know what to do with your dead batteries?

Guelph will collect them for free.

Starting Monday, through to October 11, residents can place their batteries out at the curb on their blue bin collection day.

The city says used alkaline batteries should be put in a clear, sealable plastic bag and placed on the ground beside the blue bin.

Bags shouldn’t exceed 2 kilograms (or 5 pounds) and 9-volt battery terminals should be covered with tape.

Batteries that can be put in the bag include:

Standard A, AA, AAA, C and D (both alkaline and heavy duty)

6-volts

9-volts

Button cells (used in watches, toys, electronics, greeting cards and calculators)

Rechargeable battery packs (used in laptop computers, cellphones and power tools)

Some batteries will not be accepted, such as wet cell batteries (i.e.: automotive batteries) and industrial batteries. Those that are leaking or damaged should be put into a container and dropped off at the Household Hazardous Waste Depot on Dunlop Drive.

Dead batteries can also be dropped off year round at City Hall, the Waste Depot or the Guelph Fire Station on Wyndman Street South.

All the batteries will be taken to a processing facility to be recycled or properly disposed.