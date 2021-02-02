KITCHENER -- Exchange students at the University of Waterloo have created a dating app for students.

The site, called the Aphrodite Project, helps connect people similar interests through an algorithm. Since launching last summer, the site has expanded to universities around the world.

Jennifer Fatt, a third year student at UW, tried it out.

"It's very different from other online dating platforms, as it's completely personality based," Fatt said. "You don't get to look at the person. It's just how similar they are to you and how well you guys would connect with each other."

The site is free to use.

"We really resonated with many of the struggles that many university students face when dating, romance or even finding someone new," co-creator Vivian Lei said.

The Aphrodite Project will connect students with similar interests by asking a series of questions, ranging from hobbies to religion to politics.

"Based on a questionnaire, we generate a score to rank everyone in reference, then match them on a metric algorithm," co-creator Aiden Low said.

Since launching, more than 35,000 students have used the site. There are also around 200 successful relationships, where the couple was still together after six to eight months.

"I've made a really good connection through this," Fatt said.

Fatt said her connection isn't romantic, but she has made a new friend.

"This is a way to meet people within the UW community who you wouldn't normally bump into," she said.

She said she now plans to join the site again.

"Best case scenario, a relationship perhaps," Fatt said. "Worst case scenario, a friend. So it's a win-win, really."

The Aphrodite Project is now expanding to other universities, including the University of British Columbia, Harvard and Hong Kong University.