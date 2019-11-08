

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Police say a cyclist was sent to hospital after turning in front of an LRT train on Friday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Courtland Avenue East and Ottawa Street South.

A bicycle was seen under the front of the train. A single shoe could also be seen on the tracks.

Police say that a 62-year-old Kitchener man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials note that this is the first time a person has been hurt in an incident since the ION began service in June.

There were reportedly 40 passengers on the LRT at the time of the crash. No other injuries have been reported.

Ottawa Street was closed for two and a half hours while police investigated, disrupting LRT traffic in the meantime.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to come forward.