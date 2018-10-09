

CTV Kitchener





A cyclist was hit while riding on the Conestoga Parkway Monday afternoon.

The cyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened in the southbound express lanes between Fredrick Street and Ottawa Street.

Police had to block off the far left lanes for some time.

OPP are investigating and it is not yet known why the cyclist was on the highway or the cause of the crash.

No word yet on any charges.