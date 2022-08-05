Curbside tree debris pickup to start Monday in Elora

As cleanup from a severe storm continues in Elora and the surrounding area, the Township of Centre Wellington says it will start roadside tree debris pickup on Monday.

Environment Canada says a 130 km/h EF0 downburst ripped through Elora on Wednesday evening. The storm brought down 150 trees in the Elora Gorge Conservation Area alone and many more on town streets.

In a media release, the township says curbside pickup will start Aug. 8 on the south side of the river.

Crews will move through Elora and the affected rural area over the next several weeks, stopping once on every street.

The township anticipates it could take several weeks to clean up all the debris.

It provided the following instructions for residents:

Residents will be required to pile all branches neatly at the edge of the road with the cut ends of the branches facing the street

Tree trunks and large branches will be included in the debris pick-up

Only storm related tree debris will be picked up at this time, this is not a general yard waste pick-up

Staff will visit each street only once for storm related debris, so please ensure all material is curbside by 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.

Residents can also drop off storm debris free of charge at Wellington County waste facilities in Aberfoyle, Belwood, Harriston and Riverstown until the end of the day Saturday.