Elora residents dealing with storm damage

Cleanup is underway after a fast-moving summer storm swept across southwestern Ontario Wednesday evening.

Tornado warnings were in place for several areas, including Wellington County around 6 p.m.

As of Thursday at noon, there have not been any confirmed local reports of tornadoes, but several residents have still been left dealing with damage.

Environment Canada says extensive tree damage, downed power lines and utility outages were reported in Fergus, Elora, Salem and Elmira.

In Elora, large trees, some nearly 100 years-old, were either damaged or ripped right out of the ground in an around four-block radius near Water and McNab streets.

The roof of this Elora home was damaged by a falling tree. (Krista Sharpe/CTV News)

Doug Clarke lives in the area and describes strong winds sweeping through around 5:30 p.m.

“The wind came over the house and from what the neighbours have said it [the tree] was twisting around and came down on the road, as you can see,” says Clarke.

His wife, Jodi Allward describes what happened after she noticed the tornado alert:

“Within I would say a minute - I came out of my office - I could not see out of this door, so grabbed my dog and thought ‘basement time.’”

Crews deal with wreckage left behind by the storm. (Krista Sharpe/CTV Kitchener)

Nearby, the Grand River Conservation Authority has closed the Elora Gorge Conservation Area after a number of trees and branches fell making it unsafe for the public.

The conservation authority says it currently has up to 50 staff in the park helping with cleanup.

No injuries have been reported from the storm.

My first timelapse was a lil shaky. This was 5:45pm between Fergus and Arthur looking towards Alma #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/raYMOQ0Clt — alysha (@alyshamill) August 3, 2022

A large tree limb fell on a vehicle on McNab Street in Elora. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)

Utility poles were damaged during the storm. (Krista Sharpe/CTV News)

Members of Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project survey damage in Elora after Wednesday’s storm. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)