

CTV Kitchener





CTV Kitchener has won three Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association are open to all small-market television stations in Canada.

CTV Kitchener won the Best Newscast award for the March 22, 2017, newscast covering a terror attack in the United Kingdom.

Also won by CTV Kitchener were the Continuing Coverage award for reporting on the case of serial killer nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer, and the Overall Excellence award.