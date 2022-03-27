CTS site pamphlet controversy, school closures, growing encampment: Top stories of the week

Kitchener Top Stories

Zelensky: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the West of cowardice as his country fights to stave off Russia's invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defence as the war ground into a battle of attrition.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks via video call to the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar on March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Lujain Jo)

