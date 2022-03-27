CTS site pamphlet controversy, school closures, growing encampment: Top stories of the week
'Damaging and demoralizing': Cambridge mayor reacts to CTS pamphlet mailout
A Cambridge MPP is accused of sending residents misinformation about a proposed consumption and treatment services site. City leaders and health care officials are speaking out about a pamphlet that was mailed out earlier this week by MPP Belinda Karahalios.
In it, she said the consumption and treatment services site in Cambridge would offer "taxpayer-funded opioids and stimulants."
The pamphlet also showed images of needles and said: "This so-called safe supply of drugs for distribution would work in tandem with a drug consumption site in our community."
It then asked people to share their opinions on the city's plan for the consumption and treatment services site through an online survey.
Mayor Kathryn McGarry said the pamphlet is "weaponizing harm reduction" by creating fear and stigmatization in the community.
'It’s not fair': Kitchener mom kicked out of store for breastfeeding
A Kitchener mother is speaking out after she says she was told by a retail employee that she couldn’t nurse her baby in the store. Allisha Derbyshire said in the 14 months she’s been openly breastfeeding her twin daughters, she’s never experienced pushback, until last week.
"I was shocked," she said.
On Saturday, Derbyshire was in a women’s clothing store at a Hamilton shopping mall, when one of her daughters started to get fussy. She found a chair in the store to nurse her screaming daughter, but a worker, who Derbyshire said identified herself as the manager, told her she wasn’t allowed.
Parents question Wednesday school closures in Waterloo Region
Bus and school cancellations in Waterloo Region and surrounding areas on Wednesday left many parents scrambling and some with lingering questions. While the area started the day under a special weather statement for freezing rain, the potential ice storm was milder than many were expecting.
“Waking up this morning, there is very little ice, mostly rain,” said parent Emily Ahrens. “We would’ve made it to school and would’ve been OK.”
Pre-pandemic school board protocol would have likely seen buses cancelled while schools stayed open – the pandemic changed that. Now, Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) says even though many pandemic policies have been dropped, they still do not have the staff at schools to keep them open on days where buses are cancelled.
“They could’ve been at school, even just playing indoors,” said mother Sharon Daniel. “It’s hard when parents are still working from home, for us to try to take care of children and do our jobs.”
WRDSB chooses new name for former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has chosen a new name for the former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School.
It will now be called Laurel Heights Secondary School.
The renaming process began last June after the school board decided it should no longer be named after Macdonald due to his role in founding Canada's residential school system. Name recommendations were opened to the public in January and the school board received more than 120 suggestions.
(Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
Homeless encampment slowly growing in north Kitchener
A homeless encampment is slowing growing in north Kitchener. Fourteen tents housing nearly 20 people make up the makeshift community at the corner of Weber and Victoria Streets.
The vacant lot is owned by the Region of Waterloo. The region told CTV News in a statement “no conversations have been had about the donation of the land to community members or community organizations.”
But encampment residents say there were told otherwise.
“They decided this property would be basically donated to us until further notice,” said one resident. “Which is really nice, but that [notice] could come any day, so you’re always kind of on edge.”
(Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelensky: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the West of cowardice as his country fights to stave off Russia's invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defence as the war ground into a battle of attrition.
ICRC asks Canada not to mix Ukraine aid promises with military support, sanctions
The International Committee of the Red Cross is asking Canada not to mix promises of humanitarian aid in with announcements about military support and sanctions when it comes to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Large structure fire devastates well-known Ontario winery
A portion of a well-known winery near St. Catharines, Ont. has been destroyed following a large structure fire overnight.
Liberal promise to explore 3-day polling day took Elections Canada by surprise
The body in charge of administering Canada's elections was taken by surprise by this week's announcement that there could be major reforms coming to the way people vote, including a three-day-long polling day.
Quebec headed for possible 6th wave, but it’s too soon to call it: Boileau
Although cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Quebec, public health says it’s too early to call it a sixth wave.
Environment minister to table emissions reduction plan Tuesday
Environment and Climate Minister Steven Guilbeault will unveil details of the federal government’s Emissions Reduction Plan on Tuesday in the House of Commons.
Indigenous delegation arrives in Rome ahead of meetings with Pope Francis
An air of anticipation filled Indigenous delegates as their long flight from Montreal landed in Rome early Sunday morning ahead of planned meetings with Pope Francis.
Ontario reports four new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations decrease
Ontario health officials are reporting 553 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, including 157 patients in intensive care.
Who the big winners could be at this year's Oscars
Ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, film critic Richard Crouse shares his predictions for who will take home some hardware at this year's Academy Awards.
London
-
Snowy weather returns with a vengeance
Winter isn’t done with us yet
-
Ford, Tory break ground on new Ontario Line, promise support to impacted businesses
When it comes to the "unprecedented" disruption facing Torontonians with the construction of the Ontario Line, the city and province will "do better" to support impacted businesses than those affected by the Eglinton Crosstown construction, Mayor John Tory said.
-
Ontario reports four new deaths due to COVID-19 as hospitalizations decrease
Ontario health officials are reporting 553 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, including 157 patients in intensive care.
Windsor
-
St. Clair College men's basketball team guaranteed first national medal in program history
The St. Clair College Men’s Basketball team is guaranteed its first national medal in program history Sunday.
-
Multiple fire crews on scene of McEwan Ave. structure fire
Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire in Windsor’s west end on Sunday.
-
Environment minister to table emissions reduction plan Tuesday
Environment and Climate Minister Steven Guilbeault will unveil details of the federal government’s Emissions Reduction Plan on Tuesday in the House of Commons.
Barrie
-
Barrie Minor Hockey Association wraps up season with Youth Haven fundraiser
As some of Barrie's youngest and potentially upcoming hockey stars end another season, they decided to give back to other young kids in need.
-
Craft beer festival celebrates return to Newmarket
As yet another sign of some normalcy coming back to events throughout the region, a craft beer festival returned to the heart of Newmarket over the weekend.
-
'Rainbow Weekend' at Blue Mountain returns
After scaled-down versions for the last two years, Blue Mountain welcomed back its annual weekend-long pride event.
Northern Ontario
-
Two dead in Sudbury following Paris Street fire
Two people are dead following a fire at an apartment building on Paris Street in Sudbury.
-
Large structure fire devastates well-known Ontario winery
A portion of a well-known winery near St. Catharines, Ont. has been destroyed following a large structure fire overnight.
-
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters douse rooftop hot tub fire
Ottawa firefighters say a hot tub on the roof of a condo building sparked a fire Sunday afternoon.
-
A look at the seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this spring
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the seven most expensive homes on the market in Ottawa this spring.
-
Convoy returns to the capital weeks after the end of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Five weeks after police pushed Freedom Convoy protesters out of Ottawa's downtown core, they returned.
Toronto
-
Ford, Tory break ground on new Ontario Line, promise support to impacted businesses
When it comes to the "unprecedented" disruption facing Torontonians with the construction of the Ontario Line, the city and province will "do better" to support impacted businesses than those affected by the Eglinton Crosstown construction, Mayor John Tory said.
-
Large structure fire devastates well-known Ontario winery
A portion of a well-known winery near St. Catharines, Ont. has been destroyed following a large structure fire overnight.
-
Suspect sought after man stabbed in the chest in downtown Toronto
Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed another man in the chest in the city’s downtown neighbourhood of Grange Park on Friday evening.
Montreal
-
Quebec headed for possible 6th wave, but it’s too soon to call it: Boileau
Although cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Quebec, public health says it’s too early to call it a sixth wave.
-
Mohawk community in Quebec votes in favour of exhumation of allegedly abusive priest
The Mohawk community of Kahnawake voted this weekend to move the remains of a priest facing sexual abuse allegations.
-
'The path to healing': Cree leader to meet Pope in residential school talks next week
Cree Nation Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty is part of an Indigenous delegation scheduled to speak with the head of the Catholic Church next week about residential schools and their harrowing legacy.
Atlantic
-
Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: police
Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.
-
Man arrested after two vehicles ran off road: N.S. RCMP
A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after police say he ran two vehicles off the road.
-
Nova Scotia Power lineman dies following incident in Upper Sackville
A Nova Scotia Power lineman has died following an incident in Upper Sackville, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
'Youth are experts': Manitoba children's advocate gets input from young people
Manitoba children's advocate gets input from young people
-
Tuque-wearing ice cream lovers welcome back old favourites
Despite brisk weekend temperatures, some Winnipeg ice cream stores opened their doors to tuque-wearing customers eager to get their first cold treat of the year.
-
Indigenous delegation arrives in Rome ahead of meetings with Pope Francis
An air of anticipation filled Indigenous delegates as their long flight from Montreal landed in Rome early Sunday morning ahead of planned meetings with Pope Francis.
Calgary
-
Police speak with witnesses following stabbing in northeast Calgary
Calgary police say they are looking for leads following a stabbing that took place early Sunday.
-
Hitmen, Siksika First Nation partner to bring Orange Shirt Day to Calgary's Saddledome
The Calgary Hitmen and Siksika First Nation have partnered to create an orange Hitmen jersey to use in an afternoon affair Sunday.
-
'Inspiring and powerful': Calgary performance shares stories of female immigrants
A group of 10 women who immigrated from a variety of countries around the world will be sharing their stories about the paths their lives took when they decided to come to Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Plane carrying Ukrainian refugees to arrive in Edmonton Monday
A plane arranged by former Alberta politicians carrying refugees from Ukraine is expected to arrive in Edmonton on Monday.
-
Police investigate reports of shots fired in northeast Edmonton
The Edmonton Police Service says officers are investigating reports of overnight gunshots in the city's northeast.
-
City of Edmonton to commission COVID-19 public monument
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi announced Edmonton will begin the process of commissioning a public monument to commemorate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver
-
Kelowna RCMP officer stabbed while responding to call; suspect in custody
An RCMP officer in Kelowna was stabbed while responding to a disturbance in the city shortly after midnight Sunday, police say.
-
Reward for information on missing B.C. man increased to $30,000
With the first anniversary of Bernard Grempel's disappearance weeks away, his distraught family has increased the reward for information on his whereabouts to $30,000.
-
'Ignored': Climate change fight should shift to look at forest policy, scientist says
Canada hasn't paid enough attention to what could be a leafy, green ally in the fight against climate change, says one of the country's most prominent scientists.