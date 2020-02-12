Crews fight fire in downtown Brantford
Firefighters on scene at King Street and Colborne Street in Brantford. (Photo/Vance LaSalle)
KITCHENER -- Firefighters are still on scene in Brantford on Wednesday morning, after a fire began in the downtown core on Tuesday evening.
Crews were called to King Street and Colborne Street at around 9 p.m. to reports of a fire.
In a tweet, Brantford Fire advised residents to avoid Colborne Street between Icomm Drive and Queen Street, as well as King Street between Colborne Street and Dalhousie Street.
Fire officials say that the flames were contained to one building, but that surrounding buildings suffered smoke damage.
Brantford Power also tweeted that there was a power outage as a result of the fire, but that power has since been restored for the majority of customers in the area.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.
Road closures in the area are anticipated to remain in place until noon on Wednesday.