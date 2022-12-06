Crews extinguish Tuesday morning fire in Kitchener

The Kitchener Fire Department extinguished an early morning fire in Kitchener on Tuesday.

Around 3 a.m., emergency services responded to a fire at a home in the area of Eby Street and Peter Street.

Police said there were no reported physical injuries as a result of the fire.

Investigators continue to work to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-977 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.