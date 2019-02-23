

CTV Kitchener





Smoke could be seen billowing from an industrial building on Friday evening.

Fire officials responded to the fire at Gate Tech Industries Inc. on Dolph Street North in Cambridge around 8:30 p.m.

“There’s been multiple layers of roofs over the years and the fire is burning in between. It’s not into the bottom part of the building but staying on top,” said Neil Main, fire chief at Cambridge Fire Department.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire, but officials do not believe it to be suspicious.

Waterloo Regional Police said no injuries have been reported.

A damage estimate has not yet been provided.