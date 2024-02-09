KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Crash leads to road closure east of Kitchener

    Intersection marked with an 'X' are closed as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday. (Google Maps) Intersection marked with an 'X' are closed as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday. (Google Maps)
    Share

    A crash shut down roads on Friday afternoon in the area of Sawmill and Ebycrest in Woolwich Township, just outside Kitchener.

    Police posted on social media about the collision at 4:24 p.m.

    They did not say said how many vehicles were involved of if anyone was hurt.

    No further updates were shared with the public.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. Senate pushing past far-right objections to aiding Ukraine

    The U.S. Senate is plodding past far-right Republican opposition to helping Ukraine fight Russia, working through the weekend on a US$95.3 billion military aid package for Kyiv, Israel and other allies that could be President Joe Biden's last chance for now to deliver substantial American support.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News