Crash involving e-scooter leads to injuries for two in Waterloo

Two people have been seriously hurt following a crash in Waterloo that involved an e-scooter.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Bridgeport Road and King Street around midnight.

According to the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS), a sedan was heading west on Bridgeport when it hit an e-scooter that was heading north on King.

A 21-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were on the e-scooter and were both taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda was not hurt.

Around 12:30 a.m., police tweeted that Bridgeport was closed from Regina Street to King for a crash. Around an hour later, the stretch was reopened.

Anyone with information of dashcam footage is asked to contact WRPS.