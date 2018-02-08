

CTV Kitchener





A busy intersection in Brantford was blocked Thursday evening due to a two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred during the 5 p.m. hour at King George and Powerline roads.

According to Brantford police, it left the intersection blocked and a traffic standard toppled.

A minivan was seen off the road in a snowbank following the crash, with pieces of traffic lights strewn around it.

Minor injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear if anyone would be charged in connection with the crash.