Crash closed southbound lanes of Ira Needles Boulevard Monday
Waterloo regional police say a two-vehicle collision closed the southbound lanes of Ira Needles Boulevard on Monday afternoon.
Officials said one person was taken to hospital, and the extent of their injuries is not yet known.
The road was closed while police investigated.
Meat, bakery item prices to rise this fall
Canadians can expect to spend a bit more at the grocery store this fall, as prices on some products continue to climb due to the effects of COVID-19 and climate change on crops and livestock.
Statistics Canada says economy contracted in second quarter
The economy contracted at an annualized rate of 1.1 per cent in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Americans urged to 'reconsider' travel to Canada by U.S. CDC
The U.S. State Department is now urging Americans to 'reconsider travel' to Canada due to what the Centers for Disease Control call 'high' levels of COVID-19 infection.
Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security
The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul's international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America's longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents.
Ukrainian troops complete daring rescue of Canada-bound Afghan translators
Ukrainian troops have completed a daring rescue of two Afghan translators and their families, one who worked for the Canadian military and the other for the Globe and Mail, airlifting them safely to Kyiv.
Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath
Louisiana communities beginning the huge task of clearing debris and repairing the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ida are facing the depressing prospect of weeks without electricity in the stifling, late-summer heat.
With ocean views at stake, B.C. man snuck onto neighbour's multi-million dollar property to cut tops off trees
A court ruling has settled a multi-year spat between two families who lived next door to each other in one of Canada's wealthiest postal codes.
What happens to the Afghan children who arrive alone in Canada?
In the rare cases of children from other countries, such as Afghanistan, arriving in Canada without their parents, a group of government agencies will provide housing and an advocate to fight for them as their refugee status is determined.
Judge restores unvaccinated Illinois mom's right to see son
An Illinois judge on Monday reversed a decision to bar a divorced mother from seeing her 11-year-old son because she isn't vaccinated against COVID-19.
Some Ontario businesses believe vaccine passports will avoid them going bankrupt
The owner of a storied Toronto music venue says its revenues are a tenth of what they were before the pandemic — and a vaccine passport might be one way to stop live music venues from going bankrupt.
'Skydrive' model a success says airshow organizers
The 2021 Airshow London weekend wrapped up Sunday and organizers are touting the efficiency of the ‘Skydrive’ model.
Return to more seasonal temperatures
Windsor-Essex is seeing a slight cool down following days of heat warnings.
9-1-1 emergency line restored
Residents is some parts of Essex County in need of emergency assistance Monday night were left with no where to turn for a short time.
Health minister warns of penalties for not following public health directives
Health Minister Patty Hajdu says the government will resort to penalizing those who do not follow directives on physical distancing if necessary.
Help Wanted: Business owners grapple with staffing shortages
Businesses across central Ontario continue to grapple with staffing shortages as the pandemic rolls on.
Angus man, 45, dies in single-vehicle collision
An Angus man has died following a single-vehicle collision on Sunday night in Innisfil, police say.
Loaded semi-automatic firearm, drugs seized during traffic stop in Barrie, police say
Barrie police say officers seized a loaded semi-automatic firearm and drugs during a traffic stop on Saturday in the city.
Flags lowered at Shingwauk Hall after passing of beloved elder
The Sault Ste. Marie and Garden River First Nation communities are mourning the loss of a respected elder and residential school survivor.
Manitoba woman escapes injury after fighting off mother bear in front yard
A Manitoba woman is resting at home after she fought a mother bear with her cubs in her front yard.
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Aug. 31, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
What do Ontario's new COVID-19 screening guidelines mean for Ottawa parents?
Ottawa Public Health is urging parents to keep their kids home if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.
Afghan refugees begin new lives in Ottawa
Forty-three Afghan refugees arrived in Ottawa this week. The Catholic Centre for Immigrants is making a plea for financial donations and housing to help them start their new lives in Canada.
Some school boards in Ontario taking individual approach to 'learning loss' as classes approach
School boards plan to pay early attention to individual needs when students return to Ontario classrooms after a year of pandemic-disrupted studies, saying the effort will help address the phenomenon known as "learning loss."
Part of overhauled McGill College Avenue to be named for jazz legend Oscar Peterson
CTV Montreal has learned that part of the soon-to-be overhauled McGill College Avenue will be named for the late jazz great Oscar Peterson.
Quebec's vaccination passport now available on Google Play
Quebecers can now download their vaccine passport using the VaxiCode application on Google Play.
SQ investigating after police say man was deliberately hit by car in Cowansville
The SQ is investigating an "assault with a weapon using a vehicle" after a man was allegedly deliberately hit by a car in Cowansville.
Tim Houston to be sworn in as Nova Scotia's new Progressive Conservative premier
Nova Scotia will welcome a new premier into office Monday afternoon.
Conservative N.S. candidate steps down at request of party after 'serious allegation'
The Conservative Party's candidate for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour Troy Myers has agreed to withdraw his candidacy after the party learned of a 'serious allegation' against him.
Whale watchers in N.B. delight in see huge sunfish
A rare sighting of an ocean sunfish swimming in the Bay of Fundy was recently captured on camera during a whale-watching expedition around the area of Campobello Island.
Woman charged with impaired driving after travelling wrong way on Perimeter Highway
A woman has been charged with impaired driving after RCMP said she travelled the wrong way on the Perimeter Highway Sunday morning.
Inoculation frustration: Compassion of doctors, nurses tested treating Alberta's unvaccinated COVID-19 patients
Months after COVID-19 vaccinations became available to all eligible Albertans, many people are still refusing to get them and subsequently ending up in hospital.
COVID-19 in Alberta: More than 400 in hospital for first time in months as province adds 3K weekend cases
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are now at their highest point since June 3.
-
WEATHER | Temperature drop ahead for Calgary following tonight's stormy weather
Today will be marked by instability and thundershower potential.
Edmonton makes masks mandatory indoors starting on Friday
Masks or face coverings will need to be worn in all public places starting on Sept. 3, including at restaurants, recreation centres, and while on public transit, ride shares, and taxis.
Alberta Finance Minister Toews to deliver update on first three months of fiscal year
Alberta's finance minister will deliver an update Tuesday on how the province has fared through the first three months of the current fiscal year.
B.C. prepared to give booster shots against COVID-19 if required: health minister
Health Minister Adrian Dix says B.C. is prepared to give out COVID-19 booster shots should they be required and recommended by public health officials.
COVID-19 in B.C.: Latest modelling data showing spread of disease coming from health officials
The latest epidemiological modelling for COVID-19 in British Columbia is being released by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix Tuesday.
