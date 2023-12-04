KITCHENER
    • Crash causes SUV to flip in Waterloo

    A car on its side after a crash on Bridgeport Road North in Waterloo on Dec. 4, 2023. (Source: Twitter/@TJsupercell) A car on its side after a crash on Bridgeport Road North in Waterloo on Dec. 4, 2023. (Source: Twitter/@TJsupercell)

    A crash in Waterloo on Monday left an SUV on its side.

    The collision happened around 1 p.m. at Bridgeport Road East and Devitt Avenue North.

    Waterloo regional police said a vehicle crossing Bridgeport Road struck another vehicle, causing it to flip over.

    Witnesses took photos that showed an SUV on its side with damage to the roof, windshield and hood.

    According to police, one person has minor injuries.

    Police said one of the drivers is charged with failing to yield.

