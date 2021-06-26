KITCHENER -- A tractor trailer went off the road Saturday, causing a power outage in Hespeler.

The truck took out a stop sign at Queen Street West and Weaver Street, as well as a hydro pole.

Energy+ says about 106 customers lost power due to the crash.

The front-end of the truck ended up in a ditch on the other side of the intersection, with its trailer blocking the road.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says no one was seriously hurt.

cambridge crash hespeler weaver queen truck