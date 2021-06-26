Advertisement
Crash causes power outage in Cambridge
Published Saturday, June 26, 2021 3:45PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, June 26, 2021 3:47PM EDT
A tractor trailer went off the road in Cambridge, hitting a stop sign and hydro pole. (June 26, 2021)
KITCHENER -- A tractor trailer went off the road Saturday, causing a power outage in Hespeler.
The truck took out a stop sign at Queen Street West and Weaver Street, as well as a hydro pole.
Energy+ says about 106 customers lost power due to the crash.
The front-end of the truck ended up in a ditch on the other side of the intersection, with its trailer blocking the road.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says no one was seriously hurt.