KITCHENER -- A tractor trailer went off the road Saturday, causing a power outage in Hespeler.

The truck took out a stop sign at Queen Street West and Weaver Street, as well as a hydro pole.

Energy+ says about 106 customers lost power due to the crash.

The front-end of the truck ended up in a ditch on the other side of the intersection, with its trailer blocking the road.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says no one was seriously hurt.