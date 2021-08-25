COVID-19 vaccines are mandatory at these locations in and around Waterloo Region

KITCHENER -

COVID-19 vaccinations are mandatory at some sporting events, entertainment venues and post-secondary institutions in and around Waterloo Region.

Here's a look at what local places require vaccinations.

SPORTING EVENTS

Fans coming to OHL games next season will need proof of vaccination. Players, staff and coaches also need to receive both vaccine doses before the season begins.

Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Maple Leafs and anyone going to be BMO Field will also need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

ENTERTAINMENT

The Toronto International Film Festival will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for staff, audience members or visitors coming to the venues.

POST-SECONDARY

COVID-19 vaccines are mandatory at the University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University and the University of Guelph. UW and U of G have asked for proof of vaccination status prior to visiting any campus.

Anyone who is unable to be vaccinated must show a negative COVID-19 test prior to coming to any of these venues.

This list will be updated as more locations mandate COVID-19 vaccines.