KITCHENER -- Anyone 50 and older is now able to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Waterloo Region.

The Thursday morning announcement by the region comes as Ontario also opened up vaccine pre-registration to anyone born in 1971 or earlier across the province.

Included in the new list of groups able to pre-register in the region is anyone ages 12 to 17 living in congregate or developmental service settings as well as those with high at-risk conditions. However, their pre-registration is limited to the Pfizer vaccine, following Health Canada’s approval Wednesday.

Adults who are 40 and older are also able to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at select primary care offices and pharmacies in Waterloo Region.

Other groups of people recently invited by the region to pre-register for a vaccine include those who are pregnant, those with at-risk health conditions, essential workers unable to work from home, and anyone 18 or older living in high-priority neighbourhoods.

Anyone who is able to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine is encouraged to do so online.