KITCHENER -- Preparations are underway in Orangeville to complete a COVID-19 hub vaccination clinic that is set to open next week.

The clinic, located at Alder Recreation Centre, is expected to open on March 3.

At first, the clinic will have a capacity of 300 vaccinations per day, but has the ability to increase to 2,500 doses per day.

“Moving quickly and strategically is essential to getting our region vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health and CEO for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, in a news release.

“I thank our partners at the County and Town for their commitment to ensuring the people of Dufferin County have local access to the vaccines necessary to ending this pandemic.”

At this time, vaccinations are by appointment only as dictated by the province’s vaccination distribution plan.

“It’s vital to area communities to see a vaccination centre coming to fruition, with all parties working together for its success, once vaccines are available,” said Town of Orangeville CAO Ed Brennan in the news release.

Public health notes that as vaccine supply expands, the site will transition to vaccinations for the broader public.

There will also be mobile clinics available in Dufferin County to make sure all county residents can receive vaccines as close to where they live as possible.