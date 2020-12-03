KITCHNENER -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the medicine unit at Stratford General Hospital, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance announced Thursday.

The declaration came after two cases were identified in staff members. No patients have acquired COVID-19 while in hospital.

“All outbreak control measures are in place and there has been no transmission to other patient care areas of the hospital,” Andrew Williams, President & CEO, said in a news release. “We are taking an abundance of caution as we review this situation, are working closely with Huron Perth Public Health and will ensure staff, patients and family members/caregivers are kept apprised of all necessary information.”

The staff members are self-isolating at home and will stay there until their period is complete and they no longer have symptoms.

The unit has increased cleaning and infection protocols since receiving transfers from Cedarcroft Retirement Home in November. More than 60 people, both residents and staff, tested positive in an outbreak at that home. Eleven residents died as a result of the outbreak.

The unit has restricted admissions and discharges and will be closed to visitors.